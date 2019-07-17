Communications Systems Inc. (JCS) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Communications Systems Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.92% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Communications Systems Inc. has 9.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Communications Systems Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -17.60% -14.20% Industry Average 5.95% 37.09% 7.17%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Communications Systems Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Communications Systems Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 86.18M 1.45B 77.66

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Communications Systems Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Communications Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.19 2.50 2.66

The potential upside of the rivals is 89.19%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Communications Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Communications Systems Inc. -5.69% -5.05% 4.44% -7.24% -17.78% 38.92% Industry Average 4.03% 14.75% 18.48% 20.76% 34.73% 31.70%

For the past year Communications Systems Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Communications Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.2. Competitively, Communications Systems Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Communications Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Communications Systems Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.99 shows that Communications Systems Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Communications Systems Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.10 which is 9.93% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Communications Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.