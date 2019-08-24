CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

As Communication Equipment businesses, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. 19 0.34 N/A 0.49 29.08 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.58 N/A 0.27 11.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than CommScope Holding Company Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. CommScope Holding Company Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ceragon Networks Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Volatility & Risk

CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ceragon Networks Ltd. on the other hand, has 1.21 beta which makes it 21.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Ceragon Networks Ltd. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a 135.53% upside potential and an average target price of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 21.9%. 1.8% are CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ceragon Networks Ltd. has 21.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58%

For the past year CommScope Holding Company Inc. has stronger performance than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Summary

CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats Ceragon Networks Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.