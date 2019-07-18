CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) Reaches $14.61 After 8.00% Down Move; Intercontinentalexchange (ICE)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $14.61. About 1.81 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $2.83 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $13.44 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:COMM worth $226.40 million less.

Intercontinentalexchange Inc (ICE) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 323 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 268 decreased and sold their stock positions in Intercontinentalexchange Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 469.49 million shares, down from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Intercontinentalexchange Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 23 to 8 for a decrease of 15. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 220 Increased: 234 New Position: 89.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CommScope (COMM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IXP – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of COMM February 2020 Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CommScope Holding had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded the stock to “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 2 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt given on Friday, February 22. The stock of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.85M for 7.31 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. It has a 26.96 P/E ratio. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CommScope Holding Company, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap stated it has 66,911 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 32,941 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 133,375 shares. First Advsr L P owns 0.06% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 1.38M shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 12.23 million shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 662,679 shares. Bogle Mgmt Limited Partnership De, Massachusetts-based fund reported 581,227 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 614,717 shares. 24,684 were reported by Westpac. Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 29,789 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Fincl Architects has invested 0.08% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 1.19 million shares.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.11M for 25.11 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.4. About 220,311 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Bank of England expects big Libor switch to start in earnest; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SAYS JURY STILL OUT ON SWITCH OF LEGACY CONTRACTS BASED ON LIBOR TO SONIA; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for 556,852 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 6.27 million shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 4.57% invested in the company for 341,864 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.25% in the stock. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,763 shares.