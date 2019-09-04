CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) Comparing side by side

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. 18 0.35 N/A 0.49 29.08 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 31 3.08 N/A 0.48 71.01

In table 1 we can see CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to CommScope Holding Company Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.42. Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CommScope Holding Company Inc. are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. CommScope Holding Company Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, and a 128.35% upside potential. On the other hand, Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 5.78% and its consensus target price is $35.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, CommScope Holding Company Inc. is looking more favorable than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 94.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year CommScope Holding Company Inc. had bearish trend while Zayo Group Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats CommScope Holding Company Inc.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.