CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) Comparison side by side

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and PCTEL Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. 20 0.63 N/A 0.68 27.51 PCTEL Inc. 5 1.07 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights CommScope Holding Company Inc. and PCTEL Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4% PCTEL Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, PCTEL Inc. has beta of 0.18 which is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, PCTEL Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.5 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. PCTEL Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for CommScope Holding Company Inc. and PCTEL Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 PCTEL Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 85.65% for CommScope Holding Company Inc. with consensus target price of $27.29.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CommScope Holding Company Inc. and PCTEL Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 58.9% respectively. 1.6% are CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of PCTEL Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CommScope Holding Company Inc. -19.34% -28.57% -16.67% -4.07% -36.54% 13.48% PCTEL Inc. -2.29% 0% -4.49% 16.14% -30.19% 19.11%

For the past year CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PCTEL Inc.

Summary

CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors PCTEL Inc.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

PCTEL, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things. The RF Solutions segment provides test tools and engineering services that enhance the performance of wireless networks. The company serves public and private carriers, wireless infrastructure providers, wireless equipment distributors, and value added resellers, as well as original equipment manufacturer providers. PCTEL, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, Illinois.