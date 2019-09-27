CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CommScope Holding Company Inc. has 99.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CommScope Holding Company Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding Company Inc. 1,390,559,440.56% 6.00% 1.40% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting CommScope Holding Company Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. 159.08M 11 29.08 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

CommScope Holding Company Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for CommScope Holding Company Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.15 2.49

With consensus price target of $22, CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a potential upside of 87.71%. The potential upside of the competitors is 88.74%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, CommScope Holding Company Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CommScope Holding Company Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year CommScope Holding Company Inc. had bearish trend while CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Volatility and Risk

CommScope Holding Company Inc. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CommScope Holding Company Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s peers beat CommScope Holding Company Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.