CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. 11 1.21 159.08M 0.49 29.08 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (:)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding Company Inc. 1,395,438,596.49% 6% 1.4% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 87.71%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Internet Initiative Japan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 0.52% respectively. 1.8% are CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87% Internet Initiative Japan Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats Internet Initiative Japan Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.