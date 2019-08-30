CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Contrasting side by side

As Communication Equipment businesses, CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. 19 0.36 N/A 0.49 29.08 Calix Inc. 7 0.79 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Calix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Calix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4% Calix Inc. 0.00% -13.3% -6.3%

Volatility and Risk

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s current beta is 1.42 and it happens to be 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Calix Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CommScope Holding Company Inc. are 2 and 1.4. Competitively, Calix Inc. has 1.2 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Calix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Calix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Calix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s upside potential is 120.79% at a $24 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Calix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 66.4%. Insiders held 1.8% of CommScope Holding Company Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are Calix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87% Calix Inc. -0.16% -5.42% -15.14% -41.42% -10.29% -35.59%

For the past year CommScope Holding Company Inc. was less bearish than Calix Inc.

Summary

CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Calix Inc.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.