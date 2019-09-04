CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Contrasting side by side

CommScope Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) and Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CommScope Holding Company Inc. 19 0.34 N/A 0.49 29.08 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 6 193.46 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0.00% 6% 1.4% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -135.5% -73.9%

Risk & Volatility

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Akoustis Technologies Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of CommScope Holding Company Inc. are 2 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is 12.7. Akoustis Technologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CommScope Holding Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CommScope Holding Company Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 132.11% and an $24 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CommScope Holding Company Inc. and Akoustis Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.8% and 34.4% respectively. 1.8% are CommScope Holding Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Akoustis Technologies Inc. has 12.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CommScope Holding Company Inc. -3.77% -11.96% -40.97% -32.16% -53.39% -12.87% Akoustis Technologies Inc. 0.52% -7.18% -8.92% -23.32% -27.52% 17.1%

For the past year CommScope Holding Company Inc. has -12.87% weaker performance while Akoustis Technologies Inc. has 17.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors CommScope Holding Company Inc. beats Akoustis Technologies Inc.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The companyÂ’s CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, AMP NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers. This segment also provides fiber optic connectivity solutions, including hardened connector systems, fiber distribution hubs and management systems, couplers and splitters, plug and play multiport service terminals, hardened optical terminating enclosures, high density cable assemblies, splices, and splice closures that supports video, voice, and high-speed data services provided by telecommunications operators and multi-system operators. Its CommScope Mobility Solutions segment offers macro cell site solutions for wireless tower sites and on rooftops, such as base station antennas, microwave antennas, hybrid fiber-feeder and power cables, coaxial cables, connectors, and filters; metro cell solutions for outdoors on street poles and on other urban structures comprising radio frequency delivery and connectivity solutions, equipment housing, and concealment; and small cell and distributed antenna system (DAS) solutions consisting of DAS and distributed cell solutions that allow wireless operators to enhance efficiency, and cellular coverage and capacity in network conditions. This segment provides its solutions under the Andrew brand. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, system integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. engages in developing, designing, and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and WiFi premise equipment. The company focuses on manufacturing and commercializing its patented Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones, enhancing the efficiency and signal quality of mobile wireless devices and enabling The Internet of Things. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.