Commscope Holding Company (COMM) Valuation Declined While Lapides Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) Market Value Declined, First Manhattan Company Has Lifted Position

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 46,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 166,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, down from 213,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Holding Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 1.95 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Cdn Natural Res (CNQ) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 80,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The hedge fund held 3.93M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.11M, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Cdn Natural Res for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 1.45M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources to limit output during oil transport crunch; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $72.36 million for 7.89 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

