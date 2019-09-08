Commscope Holding Co (COMM) Stock Price Declined While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Sun Life Financial Has Decreased Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $313,956

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (COMM) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 523,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 2.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.95 million, down from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Commscope Holding Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 5.18 million shares traded or 33.29% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 25.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 5,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, down from 22,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,494 shares to 23,380 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

