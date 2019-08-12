Commscope Holding Co. (COMM) Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Upped Its Position by $13.10 Million as Stock Price Declined; Washington Trust Bank Has Cut Hcp (HCP) Stake by $461,373

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 91.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 14,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 1,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 16,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 2.59M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.77 TO $1.83, EST. $1.79; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 10/04/2018 – MOROCCO PLANNING AGENCY HCP EMAILS QTRLY GDP DATA; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. (COMM) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 623,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 7.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.19 million, up from 7.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Holding Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 5.20M shares traded or 61.97% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. V3 Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4.48% stake. Orrstown Services Inc holds 0.07% or 1,583 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 0.12% or 28,800 shares. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division owns 31,809 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 514 shares. Blackrock stated it has 46.74 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.16% or 525,925 shares. 1.54M are owned by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Synovus holds 0.01% or 13,347 shares in its portfolio. Waterfront Capital Ptnrs Lc reported 1.6% stake. Buildings Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.79% or 233,300 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 1.57M shares. Moreover, Hl Financial Svcs Lc has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Fred Alger Inc invested in 36,000 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.9% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,918 shares to 22,845 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 21,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HCP: Should You Buy This 4.8%-Yielding Healthcare REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HCP, Inc.’s (NYSE:HCP) ROE Of 17% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “HCP Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.