Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stock Price Declined While Indaba Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $2.94 Million; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Holder Annex Advisory Services Lifted Its Holding

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 5.20M shares traded or 61.97% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76M and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 29,517 shares to 19,186 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 34,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,408 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams stated it has 171,393 shares. Cohen & Steers accumulated 0.02% or 192,494 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Com accumulated 170,680 shares. First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.53% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Narwhal holds 0.65% or 94,869 shares in its portfolio. Central Financial Bank And Tru reported 15,096 shares. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.31% or 62,861 shares. Frontier Investment Communication stated it has 490,303 shares. Family Cap Tru Co invested in 0.1% or 7,500 shares. Assetmark Inc, a California-based fund reported 82,318 shares. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc holds 47,385 shares. Barnett & Com Incorporated holds 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 4,708 shares. Huber Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.49% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 147,589 shares. Sterling Strategies Ltd Llc reported 10,720 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) owns 160,221 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As holds 15,990 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 29,395 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bogle Investment LP De stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 430 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 6,937 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) invested in 89 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 20,474 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 1.17M shares. Pictet Asset owns 73,744 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 2.23M shares. Lapides Asset Limited Liability Co reported 213,400 shares. Legal And General Group Public Limited invested in 0.01% or 574,804 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 0% or 47,900 shares. Moreover, Amer Int Group has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 3,326 shares.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 250,290 shares to 666,510 shares, valued at $20.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exantas Cap Corp by 386,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 949,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Mta Reit.