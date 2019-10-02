Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stock Declined While Indaba Capital Management LP Upped by $4.40 Million Its Stake; Scansource (SCSC) Shares Declined While Ameriprise Financial Has Cut Position

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Scansource Inc (SCSC) by 19.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 48,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 198,313 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.46 million, down from 246,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Scansource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $742.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 7,152 shares traded. ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) has declined 16.28% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SCSC News: 16/04/2018 – Transition Networks Expands Technology Channel with ScanSource Partnership; 15/03/2018 – MITEL: SCANSOURCE BECOMES PRIMARY U.S. DISTRIBUTOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ ScanSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCSC); 08/05/2018 – SCANSOURCE 3Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 70C; 15/03/2018 MITEL EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SCAN; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource 3Q Adj EPS 68c; 19/03/2018 – Intelisys And ScanSource: UcaaS Sales Are ‘Off The Charts’; 11/04/2018 – Salient Systems Partners with ScanSource Networking and Security to Offer Industry Leading Video Management Solutions; 06/04/2018 – ScanSource Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ScanSource Sees 4Q Adj EPS 74c-Adj EPS 80c

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 293,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.77 million, up from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 830,605 shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COMM) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Olstein Funds Comments on CommScope – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation Chooses CommScope to Enhance Pay TV Experience – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Evercore starts networking coverage; CSCO, CIEN praised – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How CommScope (COMM) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer Int Grp stated it has 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Fmr Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 4.28M shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 2.41 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 362 shares or 0% of the stock. Fiera Cap stated it has 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Vanguard Group Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17.72M shares. Staley Capital Advisers holds 0.11% or 96,230 shares. Sei Invests holds 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 28,369 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 16,000 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs Inc invested in 24,044 shares.

Analysts await ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 16.85% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.89 per share. SCSC’s profit will be $18.68M for 9.94 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by ScanSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.23% EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $122,760 activity.

More notable recent ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ScanSource (SCSC) Misses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Aug 22, 2019 – ScanSource Inc (SCSC) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “ScanSource (SCSC) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Upland Software (UPLD) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ScanSource Announces Plan to Divest Certain Businesses Outside of US, Canada and Brazil – Business Wire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold SCSC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 24.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). United Ser Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Petrus Com Lta has invested 0.04% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Parkside Bancorp & holds 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) or 47 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.03% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). 18,276 were reported by Alps Advsrs. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,266 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) for 1,000 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0% of its portfolio in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Cornercap Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.12% invested in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.01% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has 1,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability reported 0% in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $223.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 333,265 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $188.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Adr by 8,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA).