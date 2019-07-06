Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Stock Declined While Indaba Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.94 Million; Comcast New (CMCSA) Stock Price Rose While Leucadia National Has Trimmed Its Stake by $2.48 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 1.42M shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals

Leucadia National Corp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp sold 63,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,895 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 98,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 8.86 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on July, 25 before the open. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 14.43 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 0.35% stake. Moreover, Colony Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 84,649 shares. The New Jersey-based Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Intact Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0.39% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Guinness Asset Mgmt reported 1.07% stake. Horizon Investment Service Lc holds 3.49% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 128,232 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 30,498 shares in its portfolio. 173,600 are owned by Andra Ap. Suntrust Banks holds 1.14 million shares. Hartford Fincl accumulated 44,894 shares. Mairs And Power Inc accumulated 8,285 shares. Principal Fincl Inc reported 8.03M shares. Spectrum Management Group stated it has 536 shares. Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A owns 1,434 shares. Lafayette reported 0.08% stake.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $10.21M were sold by COHEN DAVID L on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 3.55M shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Automobile Association has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Shell Asset reported 3,982 shares stake. 11,832 are owned by M&T Retail Bank Corporation. 12,167 are held by Tudor Et Al. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 65,431 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership accumulated 1.67M shares. State Street Corporation has 4.40M shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Ltd reported 32,941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lyrical Asset LP has invested 2.24% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). First Tru Advisors LP holds 0.06% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 780,500 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Incorporated accumulated 38,310 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 500,037 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exantas Cap Corp by 386,847 shares to 949,785 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90M shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.82M for 7.85 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.