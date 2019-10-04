Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Cut Holding by $528,420 as Share Value Declined; Fiserv (FISV) Share Value Rose While Somerville Kurt F Has Decreased Its Stake

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 16,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 201,776 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.39M, down from 218,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $103.05. About 2.65M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 35,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 71,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, down from 107,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 4.73M shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 4,919 shares to 49,782 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 7,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barometer Cap Management Incorporated, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 140,650 shares. Michigan-based Greenleaf Tru has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Baldwin Ltd Co holds 22,500 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Inc reported 0.79% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.02% or 3,384 shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) has 0.12% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Regions Fin reported 10,208 shares. Welch Ltd Liability owns 2,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 147,551 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot has 0.05% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,966 shares. Illinois-based Chesley Taft And Lc has invested 0.55% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Hm Payson And invested in 318,865 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 157,414 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). South Texas Money Management Limited holds 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 8,797 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.70 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 20,768 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 1.15% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 104,526 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 113,125 shares. Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American International Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 3,093 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Citigroup stated it has 112,200 shares. Invesco has 2.29 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 98,500 shares. Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.32M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Raymond James Serv Advsrs Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 24,044 shares.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 57,992 shares to 121,841 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnx Resources Corporation by 169,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $75.72 million for 7.01 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.