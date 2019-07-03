Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $2.94 Million as Shares Declined; Hwg Holdings LP Decreased Position in Hormel Foods Com (HRL) by $4.02 Million as Stock Declined

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp Com (HRL) by 53.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 91,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,906 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 169,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.2. About 1.61 million shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY VOLUME OF 1.2 BLN LBS., UP 3%; ORGANIC VOLUME DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q EPS 44c; 06/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Honors 90 Suppliers with Spirit of Excellence Award; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.09. About 2.42 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $243,936 activity.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18M for 28.61 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corpcl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18,718 shares to 18,720 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Prns Limited holds 5,804 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Co reported 134,900 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Invest Management Ab has invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Qs Invsts Limited has invested 0.01% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). D L Carlson Group Incorporated invested in 1.46% or 111,252 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 19,500 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.27% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Moreover, Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.2% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 156,498 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl holds 1.91M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Motco holds 0% or 238 shares. 19,218 were accumulated by Trexquant Investment L P. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 26,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 220,612 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.2% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 291,215 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested in 0.01% or 12,167 shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% or 36,850 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs holds 0.01% or 288,200 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Ls Inv Limited Com reported 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Edge Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 300 shares. Proshare Limited Com invested in 9,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 204,428 shares. Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 1.75% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 213,400 shares. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.80M for 8.05 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77 million and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exantas Cap Corp by 386,847 shares to 949,785 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Retail Value Inc by 250,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T.

