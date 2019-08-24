Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Lowered Stake; Oppenheimer & Company Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) Cut as Valuation Rose

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 15,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 162,374 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.79 million, down from 178,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 3.81% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – APPROVAL WAS BASED ON CLINICAL DATA FROM COMPLEX LESION IMAGING COHORTS OF IN.PACT GLOBAL STUDY; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 10/03/2018 – Clinical Trials Show Strong Long-Term Performance with the Medtronic CoreValve TAVR System; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 4.60M shares traded or 30.53% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 18,850 shares to 55,220 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 45,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,604 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Fin stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Bsw Wealth Prns accumulated 2,260 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cambiar Limited Liability Company invested 1.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Perkins Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Citadel Advsr Lc holds 1.16 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 0.38% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cohen Lawrence B reported 31,111 shares. 2,270 were accumulated by Personal Advisors Corp. Moreover, Indiana Tru And Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 388,374 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Hartford Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Snyder Capital Management Lp holds 0.15% or 35,297 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Quantbot LP reported 0.91% stake.

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Mta Reit by 504,650 shares to 3.43 million shares, valued at $22.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & has 1.77 million shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Invest Corporation has invested 0.03% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 89 are held by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca). Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 19,598 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 3.55 million shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 551,296 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0% or 1,700 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 66,973 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 0.13% or 3.54 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 3,852 shares. Natl Bank accumulated 9,234 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 4.03M shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 67,398 shares. 48,422 were reported by At Bankshares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Com reported 107,036 shares.