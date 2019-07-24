Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $2.94 Million; As Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Healthcor Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 75.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 706,379 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.89 million, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 6.20% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 883,699 shares traded or 53.75% up from the average. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 31.03% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Confirms FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for Exparel as Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF SNDA FOR EXPAREL® AS A NERVE; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.67% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85M, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 2.85 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 36.54% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.97% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $66,244 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation reported 522,403 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Moreover, Baillie Gifford And has 0.04% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 150 are owned by Carroll Associate. Millennium has invested 0.06% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% or 6,900 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Etrade Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 380,196 shares. Cap Fund has 0.03% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Jefferies Gru Limited Co holds 23,481 shares. Numerixs Investment Tech holds 0.04% or 8,406 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc owns 170,439 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.07% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) or 13,195 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.06M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 551,550 shares to 617,760 shares, valued at $90.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 694,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 891,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Analysts await Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.07 per share. PCRX’s profit will be $5.42M for 81.69 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Pacira BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 225.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,359 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Lapides Asset Management Lc invested 1.75% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). D E Shaw And has invested 0.05% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Inc owns 0.76% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 2.76M shares. 323,493 were reported by University Of Notre Dame Du Lac. Mrj has 51,100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 20,474 shares. Tower (Trc) reported 26 shares stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 5,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability holds 14,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 20.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.63 per share. COMM’s profit will be $96.80M for 7.42 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.