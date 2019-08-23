Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Shareholder Chieftain Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $59.84 Million as Valuation Declined; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Trimmed Its Holding in Microchip Tech (MCHP) as Stock Value Declined

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 2.85 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 11,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 3.54M shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Microchip Tech (MCHP) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Microchip Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 1.43M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 21/05/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Intention to Offer Senior Secured Notes of Multiple Tranches; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY DECLARES QTRLY CASH DIV OF 36.35C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Raises Quarterly Dividend to 36.35c From 36.3c; 23/04/2018 – Microchip: Special Meeting of Microsemi Stockholders to Consider Approval to Be Held on May 22; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SAYS ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 27, 2013 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M; 05/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Announces Receipt Of Antitrust Clearance In U.S. For Its Acquisition Of Microsemi; 23/04/2018 – MICROCHIP SAYS MICROSEMI APP ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY MOFCOM

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford (Put) (NYSE:F) by 1.50 million shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $26.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Airways Stk (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 501,946 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company reported 3,053 shares stake. Signaturefd Llc owns 2,224 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 37 shares. Calamos Advsr Llc owns 108,694 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested 1.17% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Victory Management Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 721,647 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 88,028 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested in 2.87M shares. Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 29,060 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 38,750 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 3,338 shares. Old Bancshares In reported 34,347 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 307,027 shares. Moreover, Gargoyle Invest Advisor Llc has 0.6% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 62,089 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0.02% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0% or 500,030 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl has 3.54 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) for 65,431 shares. Aperio Group Inc reported 66,973 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech owns 38,310 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 813,300 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Asset Management One Ltd accumulated 91,621 shares or 0.01% of the stock.