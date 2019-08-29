Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Position Raised by Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc; Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose While Calamos Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake

Calamos Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 54.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc sold 23,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, down from 42,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $226.81. About 2.72 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q CALL HAS ENDED

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 117.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 35,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 65,431 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 30,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 2.59 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38,360 shares to 294,802 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Home Depot Built a Strong Q2 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 3.28M shares. Howe & Rusling Incorporated reported 4,347 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,818 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel stated it has 0.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Com invested in 0.73% or 10,344 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 41,552 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt has invested 1.4% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 37,528 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.45% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. 33,816 are held by Choate Inv Advsr. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kdi Capital Prns Limited Com accumulated 63,269 shares. Godsey Gibb Associate holds 2.64% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 90,579 shares. Birch Hill Invest Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.22% or 14,722 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt holds 28,310 shares.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,306 shares to 82,588 shares, valued at $15.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 53,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,505 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 27,774 shares. Scotia Cap reported 66,800 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.07% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 1.89 million shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 21,959 were accumulated by Stifel Financial. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0% stake. Route One Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 4.52% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.16% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 97,056 shares. 49 are owned by Earnest Lc. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 780,500 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 172,663 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 25,454 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 551,296 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 8,919 shares.

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COMM) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lower Revenues Affect CommScope (COMM) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.