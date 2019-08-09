Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Position Held by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc; Verizon Communications (VZ) Share Price Declined While Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 95.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 71,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 3,553 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 75,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 10.88 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Customers 116.2M; 24/04/2018 – Telecoms Up After Verizon Earnings – Telecoms Roundup; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 98,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 2.80M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.74M, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 7.71M shares traded or 125.01% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 49,000 shares to 451,030 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Verizon (VZ) a New Buy Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC) by 310,900 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $59.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Village Super Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 26,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,110 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ARRIS and TDS Telecom to Deploy Android TVâ„¢ Set-Top – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COMM) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CommScope Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CommScope Continues to Build 10G Roadmap with New Remote PHY Device – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How CommScope (COMM) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 12, 2019.

