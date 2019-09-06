Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Market Value Declined While Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Upped by $743,463 Its Stake; Air Lease (AL) Stake Held by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 117.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 35,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 65,431 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 30,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 1.53 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 11/04/2018 – CommScope Shows Augmented Reality With Intelligence to Help Customers Solve Real-World Problems; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 10/05/2018 – CommScope Upgrades Microwave Antenna Portfolio for Next Generation Wireless Backhaul; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease Corporation (AL) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 38,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 132,196 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 93,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Air Lease Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 215,791 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 12,584 shares to 138,739 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,083 shares, and cut its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,326 were reported by American Incorporated. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 25,454 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 430 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, Florida-based fund reported 202,972 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 238,968 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 0.03% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 76,185 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco, Georgia-based fund reported 2.74 million shares. 16,397 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Proshare Advsr Limited Company accumulated 0% or 9,359 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.29% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Telecom Stock Roundup: Verizon Sells Tumblr, CenturyLink’s Q2 Earnings & More – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CommScope (COMM) Down 12.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CommScope (COMM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in CommScope (COMM) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43M and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 100,209 shares to 13,575 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.