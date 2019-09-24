Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Holder Zeke Capital Advisors Boosted Its Stake; Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Cut Its Abiomed (ABMD) Stake by $676,000

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 30.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, down from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 746,761 shares traded or 30.82% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED INC – OVER NEXT FISCAL YR, PLANS TO LAUNCH IMPELLA 5.5 HEART PUMP THROUGH A CONTROLLED ROLL-OUT AT GERMAN HOSPITALS; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 108.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 32,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 61,967 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $975,000, up from 29,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 2.99 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ABMD shares while 143 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 39.44 million shares or 5.18% more from 37.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 98,749 shares. Moors Cabot owns 1,725 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 10,800 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited owns 7,016 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated accumulated 3,908 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 38,164 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability has 234,721 shares for 3.75% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Wedgewood Prtnrs holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 4,267 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Rampart Mgmt Communication Limited Liability Company stated it has 841 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,186 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.03% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) or 6,351 shares.

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 14.81% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.81 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $42.20 million for 49.56 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.00% negative EPS growth.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 4,600 shares to 12,878 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vereit Inc by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold COMM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 173.10 million shares or 2.11% less from 176.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edge Wealth Llc accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). The Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 810,100 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 1.04M shares. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 950 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 85,087 shares. The California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 166,800 were accumulated by Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 97,209 are owned by Scotia Capital Incorporated. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability reported 1.73 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 3,982 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 543,027 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 3,180 shares to 1,712 shares, valued at $276,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,424 shares, and cut its stake in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD).

