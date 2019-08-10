Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Holder Tributary Capital Management Upped Its Position by $312,900 as Valuation Declined; Shapiro Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) by $3.98 Billion as Market Valuation Rose

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 413.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 14,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 18,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.79% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 5.20 million shares traded or 57.48% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – CommScope and Ericsson Complete SAS Interoperability Testing for CBRS; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 62,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.84 billion, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 779,968 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17 million for 21.21 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) LP holds 0.07% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 40,000 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0.42% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 875,705 shares. Partner Invest Management LP reported 1.19% stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company owns 10,303 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Shapiro Capital Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,900 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,025 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Accuvest Global Advisors reported 12,272 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Farmers Natl Bank stated it has 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 1.18M shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has 89,282 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Services stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership holds 452,460 shares.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ticketmaster Signs As Official Ticketing Partner Of O2 arena Prague In Landmark Year For The Venue – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Report notes Live Nation aided ticket resellers – Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Channeladvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) by 67,600 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $49.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) by 263,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How the CommScope/Arris Merger Could Bring 50% Upside on High 5G Hopes – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Buy CommScope (COMM) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 15,200 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 37,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,548 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins Com reported 4,859 shares. 35,796 are held by Utah Retirement. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) or 430 shares. Fpr Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 11.62 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 20,474 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). British Columbia Management Corporation has invested 0.03% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 574,804 were reported by Legal & General Group Public Limited. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% or 379,519 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 76,200 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge owns 36,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Levin Strategies LP has invested 0.03% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). 238,968 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. Aqr Capital Limited accumulated 4.03M shares. James Rech owns 30,500 shares.