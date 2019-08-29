Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Holder Levin Capital Strategies LP Has Lowered Holding by $94.49 Million; Autozone (AZO) Holding Maintained by Psagot Investment House Ltd

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 99.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 4.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 10,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 4.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 2.89 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.33-Adj EPS $2.48; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 733 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,780 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 2,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $22.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1120.3. About 156,310 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

More notable recent CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How CommScope (COMM) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What CommScope Holding Company, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COMM) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are CommScope Holding Company, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:COMM) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 70,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 38,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Com reported 1.77M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Raymond James And has 18,545 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corp has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 25,505 shares or 0% of the stock. 11.62M were reported by Fpr Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0% or 400 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Lyrical Asset LP reported 2.24% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 12,516 shares. British Columbia Mngmt has 188,712 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0% invested in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 29,789 shares in its portfolio. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 26,187 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 76,185 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Ide(Biib (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,280 shares to 6,355 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Real Esta(Xlre) by 150,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 788,633 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XOP).