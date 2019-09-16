Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Holder Jefferies Group Upped Position by $884,910 as Market Value Declined; Pioneer Investment Management Has Cut Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake by $2.39 Million

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 398.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 58,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 73,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 14,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 9.46% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.24. About 3.19 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc analyzed 74,793 shares as the company's stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 388,937 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.52 million, down from 463,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $31.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 1.94M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. $998,534 worth of stock was bought by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Heminger Gary R. bought 42,600 shares worth $1.16 million.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "MPLX LP Announces Successful Early Note Exchange Tender Period – PRNewswire" on September 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "MPLX LP to Announce 2019 Third-Quarter Financial Results October 31 – PRNewswire" published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "MPLX LP Commences Exchange Offers and Andeavor Logistics LP and Tesoro Logistics Finance Corp. Commence Consent Solicitations – PRNewswire" on August 22, 2019.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $740.04 million for 10.53 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

