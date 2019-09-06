Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $2.94 Million; Patten Group Increased Its Stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by $1.71 Million

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 4.80M shares traded or 25.64% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 63C TO 68C, EST. 67C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Rev $1.21B-$1.26B; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDERS APPROVE PROXY PROPOSALS

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 1.77M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – AstraZeneca shareholders urged to reject pay report; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 23/03/2018 – CHMP Grants Positive Opinion for Clovis Oncology’s Rubraca® (rucaparib) Tablets; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoints; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: FDA Approval Comes on the Back of LOKELMA Receiving Authorization From European Commission; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3 ILLUMINATE TRIAL FOR FIRST-LINE THERAPY OF CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL) PATIENTS MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $75.72 million for 7.22 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

