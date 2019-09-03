Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Holder Indaba Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $2.94 Million as Stock Value Declined; Bb&T (BBT) Position Maintained by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Indaba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp sold 139,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.85 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 3.15 million shares traded. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Entrust Datacard Appoints Beth Klehr Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – CommScope Appoints Pease As Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – CommScope’s Network Infrastructure Solutions Makes First Phase of the Alder Springs Deaf and Blind Community a Reality; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI IN PACT TO RESOLVE LITIGATION; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Indaba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $979.77M and $490.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exantas Cap Corp by 386,847 shares to 949,785 shares, valued at $10.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 363,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Value Inc.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $74.26M for 6.62 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COMM shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 176.83 million shares or 2.65% less from 181.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 144,489 shares. 76,200 are owned by Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 614,717 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 172,663 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Llc invested in 65,431 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 300 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 62,602 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 605 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 37,420 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership accumulated 21,474 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Plc has invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 49,413 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,228 shares to 116,129 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,588 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).