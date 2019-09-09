Commscope Hldg Co (COMM) Holder Chieftain Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $59.84 Million; Regions Financial Has Trimmed Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $410,501; Stock Rose

Chieftain Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc (COMM) by 99.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chieftain Capital Management Inc sold 2.85M shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The hedge fund held 11,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $251,000, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chieftain Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.27. About 5.18 million shares traded or 33.29% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 04/05/2018 – CommScope Stockholders Approve Proxy Proposals; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 63c-Adj EPS 68c; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC COMM.O SAYS ALEXANDER W. PEASE APPOINTED CFO; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 26/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 4,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 76,413 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, down from 80,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 23/04/2018 – ARCA biopharma and Medtronic Extend Gencaro Clinical Trial Collaboration Agreement; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 06/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO DISPOSE OF REST OF LIFETECH SCIENTIFIC STAKE

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 21.23 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.55 per share. COMM’s profit will be $74.78M for 7.22 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by CommScope Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.58% negative EPS growth.