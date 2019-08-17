Commscope Hldg Co Com (COMM) Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Upped Stake; Boston Common Asset Management Cut Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by $1.34 Million as Market Value Rose

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc Com (COMM) by 317.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 441,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 581,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 139,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.54% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 3.80 million shares traded or 14.57% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Sees 2Q EPS 31c-EPS 34c; 10/04/2018 – CommScope Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – CommScope Presents New Annual Lifetime Achievement Awards to Recognize a Long-Serving Innovator and a Vanguard Patent; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE & CCI ENTER ANTENNA LICENSE PACTS SETTLE ALL PENDING; 20/04/2018 – DJ CommScope Holding Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COMM); 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Adj EPS 49c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Backs FY18 Rev $4.675B-$4.825B; 04/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. – COMM

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc analyzed 13,254 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 146,013 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78M, down from 159,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

