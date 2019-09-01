Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Upped Visa (V) Holding by $1.01 Million as Valuation Rose; Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake Has Lifted by Prince Street Capital Management Llc

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 22.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 66,400 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71 million, up from 54,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $594.01. About 281,798 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 6,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 102,319 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98 million, up from 95,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $243.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 448,500 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 75,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,400 shares, and cut its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 23,534 shares to 59,377 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 19,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,220 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).

