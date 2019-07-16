Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Upped Transcanada (TRP) Holding by $6.82 Million; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Decreased Atmos Energy (ATO) Stake by $1.44 Million as Market Valuation Rose

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 59.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 23,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 400,192 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 155,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 934,610 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.00 million, up from 779,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 599,229 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REVIEWING DETAILS OF FERC ACTIONS; 14/03/2018 – TransCanada Places Cameron Access Project in Service; 16/05/2018 – CONSTRUCTION TO START ON TRANSCANADA’S TRP.TO COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE IN EARLY 2019, PENDING INVESTMENT DECISION ON LNG CANADA PROJECT- PROJECT PRESIDENT; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada profit rises 14 pct; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA: PROJECT REPRESENTS AN INVESTMENT OF ABOUT C$100M; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q EPS C$0.83; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – SUNDRE CROSSOVER PROJECT HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE IN CENTRAL ALBERTA; 30/05/2018 – TransCanada Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS 2018-2019 REV. REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc by 8,438 shares to 8,939 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 12,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,949 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 152,105 shares. Bessemer Securities Lc reported 0.45% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,750 shares. Argent Trust invested in 0.05% or 4,790 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 33,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bahl & Gaynor, a Ohio-based fund reported 58,553 shares. Jefferies Llc has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Everett Harris Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Cibc World Markets Corp has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Sg Americas Secs Limited reported 4,895 shares stake. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 16,815 shares. Regions reported 948 shares. Albert D Mason has 0.74% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Coldstream Mngmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 10,119 shares.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 9,900 shares to 33,600 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ATO’s profit will be $84.23 million for 37.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.44% negative EPS growth.

