Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Upped Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Last Week Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Coverage

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 7.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys acquired 10,332 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 146,248 shares with $15.22M value, up from 135,916 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $290.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56 million shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT

Among 2 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CORT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Corcept Therapeutics Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. See Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 84,365 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 11,164 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 189,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kepos Capital L P accumulated 68,368 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 13,300 were accumulated by Axa. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Alps Inc owns 32,211 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Trust has 0.03% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 35,800 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 139,501 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny owns 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 56,749 shares. 215,460 were reported by Tudor Inv Et Al. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Techs has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Prelude Cap Management has 1,600 shares. Parkside Savings Bank has invested 0% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.44 billion. It offers Korlym tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It has a 19.84 P/E ratio. The firm is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corcept Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corcept Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock increased 14.05% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 2.32M shares traded or 236.03% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 21/05/2018 – Corcept at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $249.74 million activity. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, February 12. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 5 Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 30,000 shares. 30,000 shares valued at $2.97M were sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 4,395 shares valued at $428,789 was sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Advisors Limited Company owns 7,150 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rockland Company has 1.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 108,368 shares. Country Club Co Na invested 1.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cleararc accumulated 38,489 shares. Bar Harbor Ser holds 8,138 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Parthenon Ltd Liability Company holds 165,483 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mariner holds 670,172 shares. Pettee Investors invested in 43,091 shares. 92,529 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Paradigm Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.25% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Horan Capital Ltd Liability owns 28,519 shares. Beacon Capital Mngmt holds 11,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Community Bank & Trust Na holds 1.4% or 66,740 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co reported 5,598 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 8 report. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.