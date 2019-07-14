Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Upped Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding by $1.07 Million; Cambridge Financial Group Trimmed Fiserv Wisconson (FISV) Position by $556.16 Million as Share Price Rose

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (FISV) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 billion, down from 87,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.32 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 10,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,248 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.22M, up from 135,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci (NYSE:MSCI) by 6,905 shares to 35,074 shares, valued at $6.97B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 1,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.88 million for 29.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fiserv Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why First Data Surged 60.1% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VO, ROP, FISV, RHT: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Analyst Moves: FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 19,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corp accumulated 8,914 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 350 shares. Cambridge Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 81,339 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Incorporated New York holds 0.01% or 726 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Ltd invested in 3.76% or 3.21M shares. Logan stated it has 270,484 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corp reported 6,324 shares stake. Glenmede Na owns 16,515 shares. Da Davidson & owns 18,956 shares. Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri holds 0.07% or 7,440 shares. Twin Tree Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 8,763 shares. Columbus Circle accumulated 163,265 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Chesley Taft & Ltd Llc holds 0.56% or 76,725 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie Limited holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 51,765 shares.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 11,906 shares to 39,946 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 19,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,220 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Mgmt Corporation, California-based fund reported 2,508 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 3,978 shares. Homrich & Berg invested 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Citigroup stated it has 1.55M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Martin Currie Ltd has invested 1.42% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Marathon Management has 0.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gould Asset Management Ltd Ca has 9,911 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.96% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 66,051 are held by Gamco Incorporated Et Al. Wolverine Asset Lc holds 1,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amg Natl Natl Bank holds 2,166 shares. Syntal Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,508 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 23,046 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. First City Inc has invested 1.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).