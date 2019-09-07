Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Trimmed Its Stake in Pbf Logistics LP (PBFX) by $387,744 as Stock Price Rose; As United Bancshares (UBOH) Share Price Declined, Pinnacle Holdings Trimmed Stake

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics Lp (PBFX) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 18,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.73% . The institutional investor held 117,458 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Pbf Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.64. About 58,133 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 3.22% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 – DJ PBF Logistics LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBFX); 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in United Bancshares (UBOH) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.97% . The hedge fund held 46,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08B, down from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in United Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 1,115 shares traded. United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) has declined 1.17% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical UBOH News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From United Bank of India; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 20/03/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK SAYS 2017 NET INCOME ROSE 23%; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan (NYSE:AGX) by 200 shares to 28,037 shares, valued at $1.40 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,043 shares to 150,904 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. PBFX’s profit will be $29.86M for 10.75 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by PBF Logistics LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.73% EPS growth.

