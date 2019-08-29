Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Trimmed Holding in Encana (ECA) by $1.00 Million; Hollencrest Securities Has Lowered Its Position in Starbucks (SBUX) by $384,430

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 66.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 142,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 71,619 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $519,000, down from 214,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $4.485. About 25.65 million shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 9,672 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 14,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $97.7. About 4.05 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Drops Outlook on Nestle After Starbucks Deal — Market Talk; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Starbucks confirms hidden camera found in washroom in Toronto’s financial district; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Says Drug Use, Sleeping Unacceptable as It Clarifies Guest Policy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Management accumulated 4,771 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 35,383 shares. Cwh Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc owns 3,087 shares. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 29,700 shares. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Scotia Cap has 423,415 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc reported 16,177 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 4,454 shares. Allstate Corp holds 0.18% or 92,135 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 1.70 million shares. Family Capital Tru accumulated 71,172 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Llc holds 1.60M shares. Northeast Investment owns 6,603 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based Amer Century Inc has invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS) by 73,031 shares to 361,144 shares, valued at $40.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 4,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,886 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.89 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.