Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Trimmed Bancolombia S A (CIB) Stake; Celsius Holdings (CELH) Shorts Up By 14.12%

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased Bancolombia S A (CIB) stake by 28.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 23,534 shares as Bancolombia S A (CIB)’s stock rose 6.06%. The Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 59,377 shares with $3.03M value, down from 82,911 last quarter. Bancolombia S A now has $12.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 183,059 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) had an increase of 14.12% in short interest. CELH’s SI was 2.09M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.12% from 1.83M shares previously. With 82,800 avg volume, 25 days are for Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s short sellers to cover CELH’s short positions. The SI to Celsius Holdings Inc’s float is 11.39%. The stock decreased 5.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 61,743 shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has declined 7.08% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CELH News: 23/03/2018 – Celsius Network and lnvox Finance to Help Small Businesses Grow with 9% Yearly Interest Loans; 15/05/2018 – CELSIUS THERAPEUTICS – SERIES A FINANCING LED BY THIRD ROCK VENTURES WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GV (FORMERLY GOOGLE VENTURES) AND OTHER INVESTORS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Celsius Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CELH); 12/04/2018 – @EversonPatton @AirCanada I knew it was in Celsius dude was simply pointing out the fact that it’s going to cold and lousy compared to 80 FAHRENHEIT here in nyc SMH; 17/04/2018 – Celsius Holdings Names John Fieldly as CEO and Interim CFO; 17/04/2018 – CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTED JOHN FIELDLY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND INTERIM CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 10/05/2018 – CELSIUS HOLDINGS INC CELH.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 08/03/2018 Celsius Holdings Delivers Record Annual Revenue, Up 59% to $36.2 Million; 10/05/2018 – Celsius Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CIB’s profit will be $228.44 million for 13.54 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.84% negative EPS growth.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 6,864 shares to 102,679 valued at $8.21 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 12,952 shares and now owns 24,155 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

