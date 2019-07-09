Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted as Stock Rose; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Price Rose, Northcoast Asset Management Has Increased Position by $824,174

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 26,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 518,435 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.14 million, up from 491,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.79. About 10.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 155.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 31,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,055 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36M, up from 20,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 1.62 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 20, 2019 : MSFT, FAST, QQQ, BBVA, AMCR, GE, T, FDC, PFE, CSX, AMD, CMCSA – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft’s Next-Gen Xbox Is Sticking With AMD’s Chips – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why AMD’s Latest Win Over NVIDIA Should Power Its Stock Higher – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 61,600 shares to 179,900 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 7,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,756 shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 23,500 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 372,219 shares. 146,750 are held by North Star Asset Mgmt. Scharf Invests Lc owns 1.51 million shares or 6.88% of their US portfolio. Polen Cap Limited Liability Com holds 9.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15.18M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 248,742 shares. Benin Mgmt Corporation has invested 3.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). White Pine Invest invested 3.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp invested in 2.52 million shares. Rockland Company holds 161,111 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 744,695 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Lc has invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Violich Cap Management Inc owns 225,382 shares. Cape Ann Bank & Trust has invested 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 5.71% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 4.76 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 90,451 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Piedmont Inv Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 29,622 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 9,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Waddell & Reed holds 1.43 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 3,360 shares. Element Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 54,518 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 33,619 shares. Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.01% or 169,400 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 31,159 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co owns 16,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).