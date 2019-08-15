Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Raised Its Holding in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) by $1.24 Million as Share Value Declined; Kopp Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Neogenomics (NEO) as Market Value Rose

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 250,011 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 28,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 108,678 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 79,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 1.29M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB3.48 (US$0.55); 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,500 were accumulated by Conestoga Ltd Liability Company. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 45,872 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 222,103 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 2.05% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Hussman Strategic accumulated 200,000 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.01% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Usa Portformulas reported 0.17% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 5,566 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 29,097 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 626,261 shares. Artisan Lp holds 0.06% or 1.49M shares in its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt Corp, a Texas-based fund reported 143,450 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 740,107 shares.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21M and $123.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 29,087 shares to 171,969 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 43,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

