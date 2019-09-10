Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Maintains Stake in General Electric Co (GE); Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lowered Its Stake by $638,575

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 915 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $263,000, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $250.45. About 1.26 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 34,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 508,919 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 474,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.07B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 49.15 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/03/2018 – General Electric’s Aviation division has put its new GE9X engine into the sky for the first time; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC REPORTS RESTATED EARNINGS FOR 2017, 2016; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 09/05/2018 – Peterboro Examnr: General Electric Peterborough workers told Peterborough motors plant won’t close until Nov. 30; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS looks to sell wind portfolio stake; 06/03/2018 – Aero engine maker Safran planning for worst-case cliff-edge Brexit

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.29B for 13.04 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

More recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Llc, which manages about $221.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Us S/C Earnings E (EES) by 11,480 shares to 45,545 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex U (VEU).

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 61,600 shares to 179,900 shares, valued at $15.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 4,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,998 shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 22,564 shares. Janney Capital Management Lc owns 89,136 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ancora Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 55,702 shares. 726,813 were accumulated by Stevens Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Bell Bancshares invested in 24,198 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Of Vermont holds 0.11% or 128,420 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 38.69M shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 223,791 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 83,145 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 16,590 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of The West owns 106,562 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.66% or 168,438 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd holds 0.05% or 517,863 shares in its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited owns 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 400,000 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $994,752 were bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700 on Friday, August 23. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR had bought 331,684 shares worth $3.00M. $279,036 worth of stock was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.