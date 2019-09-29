Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Ing Groep Nv Increased By $2.09 Million Its Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Holding

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 9.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 56,584 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 559,554 shares with $42.88M value, down from 616,138 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $302.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS FIRST BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY EXXON AND QPI IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption

Ing Groep Nv increased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) stake by 458.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ing Groep Nv acquired 35,418 shares as Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM)’s stock declined 1.15%. The Ing Groep Nv holds 43,147 shares with $2.58M value, up from 7,729 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc now has $15.52B valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.22. About 1.37 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 25/05/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $71; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Anavex Life Sciences Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 09/03/2018 – ROYALTY FLOW: MAXIM GROUP ADDED AS LEAD MANAGING SELLING AGENT; 24/04/2018 – Nxt-ID Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always-on Automotive Applications; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – PLANT STAFF LEVELS HAVE BEEN REDUCED BY 88% THROUGH TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WHILE OPERATIONS ARE SUSPENDED

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 13.56% above currents $71.48 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, July 18. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, April 3.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

