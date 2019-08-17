Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Lifted Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) by $734,967; Suntrust Banks Has Decreased Its Stake in Sysco (SYY) by $729,564

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 27,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 525,146 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 497,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 68.48M shares traded or 34.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 10/05/2018 – Theravance Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 12/04/2018 – 76GP: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/05/2018 – FUNDS’ AVERAGE CASH BALANCE EDGES DOWN TO 4.9 PCT IN MAY, STILL ABOVE 10-YR AVERAGE OF 4.5 PCT – BAML SURVEY; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15

Suntrust Banks Inc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc sold 11,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 182,888 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21 million, down from 193,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 4.66M shares traded or 75.78% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 26,043 shares to 47,721 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 16,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,039 shares, and cut its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Mgmt accumulated 67,567 shares. 84,777 were accumulated by Plancorp Ltd. Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 225,655 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Korea-based National Pension Serv has invested 0.97% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And holds 1.18% or 48,500 shares. Lvw Advisors holds 0.07% or 9,917 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Amg Natl Tru Bank has invested 0.35% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt holds 19,873 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 39,459 shares. Smithfield Trust Com has 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 29,415 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc, a New York-based fund reported 600,206 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company holds 22,344 shares. Moreover, Syntal Cap Ptnrs Limited Com has 0.2% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sysco +3% after profit beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sysco Acquires J. Kings Food Service Professionals – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sysco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Delivers: Street Remains Bullish On Food Service Company After Q4 Beat – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 20,059 shares to 240,929 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 20,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 94,831 shares. Shayne And Communications Ltd holds 343,299 shares or 16.02% of its portfolio. Texas-based Hwg Holdg Lp has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Gemmer Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lpl Lc has invested 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,221 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3,375 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Bridges Mngmt owns 5,359 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 21,095 shares. 3,213 were accumulated by Citizens Northern Corp. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Il has 4,555 shares. Adage Prtnrs Group Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 595,724 shares. Northwest Counselors Limited Liability Co reported 1.2% stake.