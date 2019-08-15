Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Increases Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM); Bank Of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 90,881 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03M, up from 84,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 652,252 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11285.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 2.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2.85 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $474.48 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $182.46. About 4.31M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg Admits Right Wing Employee Was Fired From Facebook In Senate Testimony; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Kilmer: Kilmer Statement on Facebook’s Endorsement of the Honest Ads Act; 20/03/2018 – BNN: Facebook whistleblower Chris Wylie pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 20/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: The parliamentary inquiry into fake news has called on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to give evidence,; 22/05/2018 – GOOD NEWS ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA IS THAT WOULD NO LONGER BE POSSIBLE SINCE 2014 FOR APP DEVELOPER TO ACCESS THAT LEVEL OF DATA-ZUCKERBERG; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Says Cambridge Analytica Audit on Hold Amid U.K. Probe; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK REPLACES HEAD OF U.S. POLICY AMID SCRUTINY: NYT; 09/03/2018 – Facebook’s MLB Play Proves Market Still Game for Sports — Barron’s Blog; 01/04/2018 – Facebook is defending itself again after an internal memo suggested growth was more important than user safety:

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 301,053 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 69,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,159 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 61,600 shares to 179,900 shares, valued at $15.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 8,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,939 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

