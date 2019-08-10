Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Increases Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW); Pacifica Capital Investments Has Lifted Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 3,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 46,828 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 43,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21 million shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Ellison Currently Chairman, CEO of J.C. Penney; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 22/05/2018 – BREAKING: Lowe’s names JC Penney CEO Marvin Ellison as its new CEO

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 6,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – KANTATSU COMPETES WITH APPLE’S MAIN LENS SUPPLIER LARGAN; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple and Google Play; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Apple Faces the Music — Heard on the Street; 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of The West reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Boltwood Cap invested 1.76% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 8,206 were accumulated by Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas. 4,687 were accumulated by Homrich & Berg. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 2.63 million shares. Brave Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,927 shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Lc holds 20,170 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation has 0.36% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 13,797 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt has 10.49 million shares for 3.64% of their portfolio. Benin Mgmt Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,280 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,200 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Ellington Mngmt Gp Lc owns 16,600 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce And stated it has 15,182 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Bartlett And Lc reported 385,408 shares stake.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 3,706 shares to 4,019 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 13,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,834 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was bought by Frieson Donald. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S Muoio Co Limited Co has invested 0.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Comgest Invsts Sas has 47,600 shares. Ami Asset Management stated it has 2.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Fincl Advsrs has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Hawaiian State Bank holds 77,471 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd holds 0% or 2,095 shares. Private Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 0.02% or 2,421 shares. Virginia-based Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Llc has invested 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.39% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 206,554 shares. Toth Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 19,736 shares. Iconiq Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 1,209 shares in its portfolio. Violich Cap Management reported 5.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bowen Hanes & Com Incorporated owns 269,583 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. 21,938 are owned by Mathes Commerce Incorporated.