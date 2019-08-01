Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Holds Position in 51Job (JOBS); Castlight Health (CSLT) Holder Gagnon Advisors Has Increased Stake

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 740,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Castlight Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 826,158 shares traded or 56.70% up from the average. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has declined 63.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CSLT News: 08/05/2018 – Castlight Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – Castlight Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $150 MLN TO $155 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 19/04/2018 – Castlight Releases First-of-Its-Kind Report on Digital Health in the Workplace; 10/05/2018 – CASTLIGHT HEALTH INC CSLT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR LOSS ABOUT $0.11 TO $0.15; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health 1Q Rev $36.5M; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Reiterates 2018 Guidanc; 10/05/2018 – Castlight Health Sees 2018 Rev $150M-$155M; 13/03/2018 Castlight Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in 51Job Inc (JOBS) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 13,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 185,091 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42 million, up from 171,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in 51Job Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $78. About 147,991 shares traded. 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) has declined 13.53% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical JOBS News: 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 54C (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – 51JOB 1Q NET REV. $129.3M, EST. $121.7M (2 EST.); 30/03/2018 51job, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – 51JOB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 64C, EST. 62C (2 EST.)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 69,218 shares to 44,458 shares, valued at $336,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 11,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,946 shares, and cut its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Gagnon Advisors Llc, which manages about $166.57 million and $174.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 131,300 shares to 365,355 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CSLT shares while 16 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 67.75 million shares or 6.82% more from 63.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% stake. Blair William & Il invested 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) or 6,297 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) or 21,182 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has 45,888 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 1.13 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 120,231 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) for 254,785 shares. The California-based Rice Hall James Lc has invested 0.06% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Manufacturers Life Co The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 56,376 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 264,664 shares. State Street Corp holds 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) or 1.39M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 53,302 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT).