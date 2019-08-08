Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Upped Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holding by $16.68 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Cut by $4.70 Million Its Position

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 191,298 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.04M, down from 211,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $269.31. About 4.31 million shares traded or 20.48% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 72.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 463,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.58M, up from 640,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 581,335 shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 23,105 shares to 260,072 shares, valued at $17.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 121,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.91M shares, and cut its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $32.58 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability invested in 14,322 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 346,244 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fosun Int Ltd invested in 24,858 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Vident Advisory Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mufg Americas reported 89,245 shares. California-based Advisor Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.73% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adell Harriman And Carpenter has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sandy Spring State Bank holds 49,058 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. 39 were reported by Willingdon Wealth. Hills Fincl Bank accumulated 0.25% or 3,914 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 0.77% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 84,665 shares. 15,045 were reported by Harvey Inc. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 1.05% or 33,140 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 3.44% or 1.47M shares.