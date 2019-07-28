Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Trimmed Its Stake in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) by $350,406; Jana Partners Increased Its Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $91.17 Million

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 25,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,640 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $528,000, down from 62,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.59. About 3.26M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 22/05/2018 – Patterson-UTI Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.27. About 1.68 million shares traded or 4.88% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 08/05/2018 – A Tiffany Collector of Things Pastel; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up Mid-Single Digits; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings Hires Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy, and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Target misses profit forecast but maintains outlook; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s, Target, and Tiffany are making headlines this morning; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice President and Senior Legal; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Declines After Doldrums Persist in Most of the World; 16/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Appoints Tiffany Ringer as Wood County Register of Deeds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 209,200 shares. 182,928 were accumulated by Comerica National Bank. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 127,558 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.17% or 48,199 shares in its portfolio. Covalent Prtn reported 340,057 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 0.04% or 6.17M shares. Fdx accumulated 0.02% or 26,716 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al accumulated 69,890 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Counselors reported 20,454 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 164 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Menta Limited Liability Com accumulated 10,876 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 2.70M are held by Ameriprise.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,990 shares to 44,724 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).