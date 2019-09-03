Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Trimmed Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake By $7.72 Million; Chimerix (CMRX) SI Decreased By 10.99%

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) had a decrease of 10.99% in short interest. CMRX’s SI was 996,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.99% from 1.12M shares previously. With 515,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s short sellers to cover CMRX’s short positions. The SI to Chimerix Inc’s float is 2.25%. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 310,764 shares traded. Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has declined 17.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRX News: 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; Appoints New Members to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix Announces Martha J. Demski as Board Chair; 29/03/2018 – Chimerix: Edward Greissing, Jr., Robert Meyer, Fred Middleton Have Joined Company’s Board of Directors as of March 28; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX REPORTS MARTHA J. DEMSKI AS BOARD CHAIR; 08/03/2018 Chimerix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 2.2% Position in Chimerix; 29/03/2018 – CHIMERIX INC – MARIO IS RETIRING AS OF CHIMERIX 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IN JUNE; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley & International Buys 1.7% Position in Chimerix; 19/03/2018 – The AdVance Study: a Landmark Natural History Study of Adenovirus in Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplant Shows Strong Correlation Between Disease Burden and Mortality Risk; 07/05/2018 – Chimerix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 28.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 42,401 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 104,261 shares with $19.02 million value, down from 146,662 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $429.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $172.41. About 8.43M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – US News: China’s SenseTime Valued at $4.5 Billion After Alibaba-Led Funding; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold Chimerix, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 34.32 million shares or 5.03% less from 36.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 1.91M shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 99,815 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 903 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Los Angeles Management Equity Inc holds 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) or 14,380 shares. 81,999 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 77,200 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Commercial Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation owns 62,651 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has 0% invested in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) for 2.62 million shares. Pnc Finance Ser Grp accumulated 148 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 1,089 shares. Rhenman Partners Asset Ab reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Chimerix (CMRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Chimerix Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Update – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company has market cap of $128.20 million. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients , as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection.

Among 4 analysts covering Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Chimerix has $7 highest and $2 lowest target. $3.50’s average target is 81.35% above currents $1.93 stock price. Chimerix had 6 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Tuesday, March 5. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $256,794 activity. DEMSKI MARTHA J bought 18,000 shares worth $64,800. Sherman Michael A. had bought 30,000 shares worth $104,316 on Monday, May 20. MIDDLETON FRED A had bought 30,000 shares worth $87,678 on Friday, May 10.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Reasons to Buy Alibaba Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 30.08% above currents $172.41 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the shares of BABA in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22500 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 2,238 shares to 42,624 valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 107,521 shares and now owns 241,311 shares. Ishares Tr (TIP) was raised too.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.04B for 35.33 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.