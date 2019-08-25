Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding by $306,582; Plancorp Trimmed Franco Nevada (FNV) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 2,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,689 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 37,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $111.28. About 4.38M shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 26/04/2018 – UPS – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE PLANNED BETWEEN $6.5 BLN TO $7.0 BLN

Plancorp Llc decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc sold 6,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 48,626 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, down from 55,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 671,666 shares traded or 17.43% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advsrs reported 58,058 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 9,947 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dt Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 0.48% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 30,576 shares. Fcg Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cap Inv Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 59,698 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny accumulated 6,820 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Woodstock Corp invested 0.6% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,562 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.7% or 515,700 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr has 0.1% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 90,571 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 61,449 shares. Blackrock holds 42.92M shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Putnam Lc invested in 0% or 6,302 shares.

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 6,722 shares to 418,750 shares, valued at $21.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Logistics Lp (NYSE:PBFX) by 18,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,458 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Borr Drilling Starts Trading On NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPS to Refrain From Delivery Surcharges for 2019 Peak Season – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $264.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 3,247 shares to 7,298 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 44,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).